Dr. Lori Lambert, MD
Overview of Dr. Lori Lambert, MD
Dr. Lori Lambert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Dr. P. Phillips Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lambert's Office Locations
Lori K. Lambert M.d. P.A.7051 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 5, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 363-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Dr. P. Phillips Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had an amazing experience with the office and staff. I have seen both Dr Lambert and Heather and they are both very knowledgeable. Im grateful for this office and the ladies there.
About Dr. Lori Lambert, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1124026877
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
Dr. Lambert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lambert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
