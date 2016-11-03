Dr. Lori Leaseburge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leaseburge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Leaseburge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lori Leaseburge, MD
Dr. Lori Leaseburge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Dr. Leaseburge works at
Dr. Leaseburge's Office Locations
Dr Randolph Ageless and Wellness1891 Beach Blvd Ste 200, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 249-3743
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leaseburge discovered a small lump in my breast 7 years ago. The biopsy looked suspicious so I had a lumpectomy to confirm. I was told it was benign, only to have the slides reexamined at another facility 6 years later, to find out they were cancerous back then. There is NO evidence of cancer today. If it had not been for Dr. Leasebrge's thoroughness in first discovering this lesion , I might not still have my breast or even be alive today!
About Dr. Lori Leaseburge, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Leaseburge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leaseburge accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leaseburge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leaseburge has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leaseburge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Leaseburge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leaseburge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leaseburge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leaseburge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.