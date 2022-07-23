Overview of Dr. Lori Lilley, MD

Dr. Lori Lilley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Lilley works at WakeMed General Surgery in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.