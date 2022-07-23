Dr. Lori Lilley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lilley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Lilley, MD
Overview of Dr. Lori Lilley, MD
Dr. Lori Lilley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Lilley's Office Locations
Wakemed General Surgery3024 New Bern Ave Ste 304, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 350-7331
WakeMed Physician Practices- General Surgery10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 302, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 350-1604
WakeMed Physician PracticesGeneral Surgery208 Ashville Ave Ste 14, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 350-9625
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
No one expected me to live at Wake Med with my severe injuries. Was resuscitated at least 6-9 times, life support, coma, etc etc. Today makes 11 years. I thank God for Dr. Lilley and her team that night. Was dead on arrival. I had over 32 frqctures in my skull with multiple TBI's. My Mom always said she was the main reason I lived. I told my mom God saved me for her. I can't thank you enough Lori. Thank you so much!!!
About Dr. Lori Lilley, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lilley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lilley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lilley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lilley has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lilley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.