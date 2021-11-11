See All Dermatologists in Marietta, GA
Dr. Lori Lynch, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lori Lynch, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine.

Dr. Lynch works at Longevity Wellness and Med Spa in Marietta, GA with other offices in Kennesaw, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Longevity Wellness and Med Spa
    3036 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 578-0785
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Indigo Wellness
    1275 Shiloh Rd Nw, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 376-4886

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Insufficiency
Back Pain
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Adrenal Insufficiency
Back Pain
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

Treatment frequency



Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Lori Lynch, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1205152311
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Institute for Functional Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • Memorial University Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • Ross University School of Medicine
Medical Education

