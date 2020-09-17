Overview of Dr. Lori Malvern, MD

Dr. Lori Malvern, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Malvern works at Consultative Gastroenterolgy PA in Anderson, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.