Dr. Lori Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Marshall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lori Marshall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Merit Health Madison, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Marshall works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Pain Care514f E Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 982-3132
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Madison
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marshall?
Dr. Marshall has been treating me for over 2 years -she is always professional, knowledgeable and friendly. The staff is also great and I have no complaints with my care through her clinic. I would recommend her to anyone needing help with pain or pain management care.
About Dr. Lori Marshall, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1144428749
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall works at
Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.