Overview

Dr. Lori Marshall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Merit Health Madison, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Marshall works at Premier Pain Care in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.