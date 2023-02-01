Dr. Lori Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Marshall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Northsidenorthpoint Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC5780 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 295, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-7599Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northside/Northpoint OBGYN11975 Morris Rd Ste 310, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 255-3633
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Marshall is fantastic. She delivered our first baby and we cannot say enough positive things about our experience with Dr. Marshall, her partners, and the staff at the office and Northside Hospital. Dr. Marshall is compassionate, kind, and knowledgeable. She presents options and sound guidance to her patients to help feel more empowered and confident in their care that is tailored to their individual needs. Never leaving this practice!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1720077118
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Auburn University
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.