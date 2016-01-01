Dr. McNeal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lori McNeal, MD
Overview of Dr. Lori McNeal, MD
Dr. Lori McNeal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona.
Dr. McNeal works at
Dr. McNeal's Office Locations
Sonoran Medical Centers19875 N 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 581-8998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lori McNeal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1952350001
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- University of Arizona
