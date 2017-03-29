Overview of Dr. Lori Medeiros, MD

Dr. Lori Medeiros, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Medeiros works at Rochester General Hospital Sgy in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.