Dr. Lori Medeiros, MD
Dr. Lori Medeiros, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Lipson Cancer Institute - Rgh Medical Office Building1415 Portland Ave Ste 245, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-4715
- 2 20 Hagen Dr Ste 320, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 922-4715
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I would recommend Dr. Madeiros wholeheartedly for any breast surgery. Everything went exactly as she promised. She spends whatever time you need both pre and post op and makes sure you are aware of all options.
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
- General Surgery
Dr. Medeiros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medeiros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medeiros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medeiros has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medeiros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Medeiros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medeiros.
