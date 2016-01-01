Dr. Mertes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lori Mertes, MD
Overview of Dr. Lori Mertes, MD
Dr. Lori Mertes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Mertes' Office Locations
Aultman Hospital Psych2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 452-9911
About Dr. Lori Mertes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
