Dr. Moss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lori Moss, MD
Overview of Dr. Lori Moss, MD
Dr. Lori Moss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Moss works at
Dr. Moss' Office Locations
RFU Health System Behavioral Health830 W End Ct Ste 400, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 247-6910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lori Moss, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1487677787
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss.
