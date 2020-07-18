Dr. Lori Polacek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polacek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Polacek, MD
Overview of Dr. Lori Polacek, MD
Dr. Lori Polacek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.
Dr. Polacek works at
Dr. Polacek's Office Locations
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 331-0202
- 2 1524 Atwood Ave Ste 343, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 331-0202
Polacek Center for Plastic Surgery2000 Chapel View Blvd Ste 110, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Great experience Would definitely return. Dr. Polacek work is very natural and beautiful I give her a ten and her staff. h
About Dr. Lori Polacek, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1841392636
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Medical Center
- Boston University Med Ctr
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery

