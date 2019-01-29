See All Physicians Assistants in San Diego, CA
Lori Saunders, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Lori Saunders, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA. 

Lori Saunders works at Family Health Center of San Diego - Hospital in San Diego, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Health Center of San Diego - Hospital
    1809 National Ave, San Diego, CA 92113 (619) 515-2300
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 29, 2019
    She is very professional and kind. I thought she was a Medical Doctor. She gave me great information I didn't have to ask any questions. She reminded me of a loving mothed. I plan to only ask to see her.
    Jan 29, 2019
    About Lori Saunders, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114029808
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

