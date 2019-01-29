Lori Saunders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lori Saunders, PA-C
Overview
Lori Saunders, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA.
Lori Saunders works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Health Center of San Diego - Hospital1809 National Ave, San Diego, CA 92113 Directions (619) 515-2300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lori Saunders?
She is very professional and kind. I thought she was a Medical Doctor. She gave me great information I didn't have to ask any questions. She reminded me of a loving mothed. I plan to only ask to see her.
About Lori Saunders, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1114029808
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Saunders accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lori Saunders works at
Lori Saunders has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Saunders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.