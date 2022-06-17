Overview

Dr. Lori Schaen, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Schaen works at Dermatologists of Central States in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.