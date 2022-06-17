Dr. Lori Schaen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Schaen, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Schaen, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Locations
Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio (DSWO)6480 Harrison Ave Ste 303, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 541-4035Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She addressed all my concerns, question’s and problems. On time appointments with little to no waiting. Compliments on the staff also. A+++ rating
About Dr. Lori Schaen, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Rochester Strong Mem Hosp
- Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.