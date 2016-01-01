Dr. Lori Schleicher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schleicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Schleicher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lori Schleicher, MD
Dr. Lori Schleicher, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Schleicher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schleicher's Office Locations
-
1
Cohen Cancer Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 264-9759
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schleicher?
About Dr. Lori Schleicher, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1518036540
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schleicher accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schleicher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schleicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schleicher works at
Dr. Schleicher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schleicher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schleicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schleicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.