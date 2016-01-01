Overview of Dr. Lori Schleicher, MD

Dr. Lori Schleicher, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Schleicher works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.