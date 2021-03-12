Dr. Seibert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lori Seibert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lori Seibert, MD
Dr. Lori Seibert, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Seibert works at
Dr. Seibert's Office Locations
Frisco Office4040 Legacy Dr Ste 201, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 668-6705
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seibert is always professional and has my son's best interests at heart. My wife and I trust her. She is honest and will share what she feels is best for your child or children.
About Dr. Lori Seibert, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seibert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seibert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Seibert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seibert.
