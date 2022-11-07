Overview of Dr. Lori Semel, MD

Dr. Lori Semel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.



Dr. Semel works at Professional Physical Therapy in Mount Vernon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.