Dr. Lori Semel, MD
Dr. Lori Semel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Professional Physical Therapy559 Gramatan Ave Ste 203, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 Directions (914) 663-0151
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr semel is amazing. I’ve been taking my kids to her for years!! Love her!!
About Dr. Lori Semel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1447215124
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Dr. Semel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Semel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Semel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Semel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semel.
