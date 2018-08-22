Dr. Lori Sheehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Sheehan, MD
Overview of Dr. Lori Sheehan, MD
Dr. Lori Sheehan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Sheehan's Office Locations
Div of Hospital Medicine (Farber)909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Sheehan today for the first time . She was very easy to talk to, very thorough and very down to earth . Well worth the 2 1/2 hour drive!
About Dr. Lori Sheehan, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- The University of Toledo College of Medicine
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheehan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheehan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheehan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
186 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan.
