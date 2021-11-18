Dr. Shelnitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lori Shelnitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Shelnitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Elmhurst, IL. They completed their residency with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Shelnitz works at
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group172 E Schiller St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9005
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Illinois
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shelnitz?
As usual Dr. SHELNITZ is the ultimate professional. My visit was quick. I am sorry to hear Dr. SHELNITZ is retireing.
About Dr. Lori Shelnitz, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1538119938
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shelnitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelnitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shelnitz works at
Dr. Shelnitz has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shelnitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelnitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelnitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelnitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelnitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.