Dr. Lori Slezak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slezak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Slezak, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Slezak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Slezak works at
Locations
-
1
Slezak Colorectal Surgical Clinic4814 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 873-2650
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slezak?
Outstanding Dr... Great Bedside Manner .. Explains everything in Detail. Very Highly Recommended..
About Dr. Lori Slezak, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1124042122
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slezak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slezak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slezak works at
Dr. Slezak has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slezak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Slezak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slezak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slezak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slezak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.