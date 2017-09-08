Overview

Dr. Lori Stafford, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Stafford works at Dr. Lori Stafford, Ob/Gyn Odessa/Midland Texas in Odessa, TX with other offices in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.