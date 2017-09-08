Dr. Lori Stafford, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stafford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Stafford, DO
Overview
Dr. Lori Stafford, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stafford works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Lori Stafford, Ob/Gyn Odessa/Midland Texas617 N Tom Green Ave, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 333-2229
-
2
Dr. Lori Stafford Ob/Gyn Midland, Monday afternoon3425 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX 79707 Directions (432) 333-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stafford?
If I could give her 10 stars I would. Since day one of my pregnancy she was very kind and informative. Most of us dread going to our dr appts but I never did because she always made me feel so comfortable. I had a very bad experience with my first pregnancy (different dr) so I decided to give dr stafford a try and that was the BEST decision I've ever made. I do agree that her staff is very rude and seems like they hate their job BUT dr stafford has never once been rude or hateful towards me and
About Dr. Lori Stafford, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417181280
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Brackenridge Hosp Austin Med Edu Prog
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- ANGELO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stafford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stafford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stafford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stafford works at
Dr. Stafford has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stafford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stafford speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stafford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stafford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stafford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stafford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.