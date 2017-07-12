Overview

Dr. Lori Stetler, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Stetler works at LORI D STETLER MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.