Dr. Lori Stetler, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Stetler, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Stetler works at
Locations
Lori D Stetler M.d. PA8201 Preston Rd Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 631-7546Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She does and great job and is always on time, but takes the time you need!
About Dr. Lori Stetler, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Tx Southwestern Med Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor University
