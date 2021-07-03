Overview

Dr. Lori Stotz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maineville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and UC Health West Chester Hospital.



Dr. Stotz works at Mercy Health Maineville Primary Care in Maineville, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.