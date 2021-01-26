Overview of Dr. Lori Summers, MD

Dr. Lori Summers, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Summers works at Summers Neurosurgery LLC in Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.