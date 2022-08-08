Dr. Lori Sweitzer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Sweitzer, DO
Overview of Dr. Lori Sweitzer, DO
Dr. Lori Sweitzer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Sweitzer's Office Locations
Obgyn Medical Resources2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 310, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was knowledgeable and kind. I felt comfortable talking to her and left relieved.
About Dr. Lori Sweitzer, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Sweitzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweitzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweitzer has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweitzer.
