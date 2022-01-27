Overview of Dr. Lori Teverbaugh, MD

Dr. Lori Teverbaugh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Teverbaugh works at Teverbaugh/Croland/Muller ObGyn in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.