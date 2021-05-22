Overview

Dr. Lori Truman-Kraft, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hatboro, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Truman-Kraft works at Hatboro Medical Associates PA in Hatboro, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

