Dr. Lori Turnock-Biwer, DO
Dr. Lori Turnock-Biwer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hinsdale, IL.
AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Salt Creek11 Salt Creek Ln Ste 125, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 655-1177
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Turnock is the embodiment of a great doctor. Her bedside manner is flawless, her approach is gentle and professional (my kids love her), and going the extra mile for her patients is normal. She has always been attentive, efficient and on time. We explain our complaints, she listens, tells us in detail what she plans to do and why. I've had several doctors during my life, but no one even comes close to her. I cannot say enough good things about her.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1881889616
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Turnock-Biwer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turnock-Biwer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turnock-Biwer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Turnock-Biwer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turnock-Biwer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turnock-Biwer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turnock-Biwer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.