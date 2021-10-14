Dr. Lori Vanyo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Vanyo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Lori L. Vanyo1910 Royalty Dr, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 766-1600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regal Medical Group
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Had thyroid surgery in 2017. Dr Vanyo gave an excellent explanation of the procedure and after care instructions. I would highly recommend her! Dorothy Upland, Ca
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Loma Linda University Medical
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
