Overview of Dr. Lori Vanyo, MD

Dr. Lori Vanyo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Vanyo works at Lori L. Vanyo in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.