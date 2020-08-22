See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lady Lake, FL
Dr. Lori Wemlinger, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lori Wemlinger, MD

Dr. Lori Wemlinger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE.

Dr. Wemlinger works at Villages Health in Lady Lake, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wemlinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Villages Health
    1575 SANTA BARBARA BLVD, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 674-1740

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Earwax Buildup
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Earwax Buildup

Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 22, 2020
    Dr. Wemlinger is the best personal physician I have ever had. She is patient and allows me the time I need during my appointment.
    Bob Shank — Aug 22, 2020
    About Dr. Lori Wemlinger, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902906381
    Education & Certifications

    • SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Wemlinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wemlinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wemlinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wemlinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wemlinger works at Villages Health in Lady Lake, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wemlinger’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wemlinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wemlinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wemlinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wemlinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

