Dr. Lori Wemlinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wemlinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Wemlinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Lori Wemlinger, MD
Dr. Lori Wemlinger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE.
Dr. Wemlinger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wemlinger's Office Locations
-
1
Villages Health1575 SANTA BARBARA BLVD, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 674-1740
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wemlinger?
Dr. Wemlinger is the best personal physician I have ever had. She is patient and allows me the time I need during my appointment.
About Dr. Lori Wemlinger, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1902906381
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wemlinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wemlinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wemlinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wemlinger works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wemlinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wemlinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wemlinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wemlinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.