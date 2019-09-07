See All Psychiatrists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Lori Willinghurst, MD

Psychiatry
1.8 (5)
Map Pin Small Albuquerque, NM
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lori Willinghurst, MD

Dr. Lori Willinghurst, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Willinghurst works at LORI A WILLINGHURST MD LLC in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Willinghurst's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lori A Willinghurst MD LLC
    4001 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Ste G, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 401-2527
  2. 2
    Albuquerque Indian Health Center
    801 Vassar Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 248-7610

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Major Depressive Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Sep 07, 2019
Smart, empathic clinician. I highly recommend her.
— Sep 07, 2019
About Dr. Lori Willinghurst, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013994961
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Willinghurst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Willinghurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Willinghurst works at LORI A WILLINGHURST MD LLC in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Willinghurst’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Willinghurst. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willinghurst.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willinghurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willinghurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

