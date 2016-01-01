Dr. Wynstock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lori Wynstock, MD
Overview of Dr. Lori Wynstock, MD
Dr. Lori Wynstock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Dr. Wynstock works at
Dr. Wynstock's Office Locations
-
1
Wes J. Powell MD Inc.950 S Arroyo Pkwy Fl 3, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-6113
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wynstock?
About Dr. Lori Wynstock, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194764589
Education & Certifications
- Huntington Mem Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wynstock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wynstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wynstock works at
Dr. Wynstock speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynstock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynstock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wynstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wynstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.