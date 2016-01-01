Overview of Dr. Lori Yanchik, MD

Dr. Lori Yanchik, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waxhaw, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Yanchik works at Novant Health Child & Adolescent Medical Group - Waxhaw in Waxhaw, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.