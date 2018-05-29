Dr. Loriann Fraas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fraas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loriann Fraas, MD
Overview of Dr. Loriann Fraas, MD
Dr. Loriann Fraas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Fraas works at
Dr. Fraas' Office Locations
-
1
Suburban Womens Healthcare PC3620 Sheridan Dr Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 876-5512
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fraas?
Dr. Fraas has taken such good care of me. She listens and checked up on me each day during a difficult hospital stay and then was so helpful after my hysterectomy. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Loriann Fraas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1003855263
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fraas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fraas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraas works at
Dr. Fraas has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fraas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.