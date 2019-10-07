Dr. Lorianna Fletcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fletcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorianna Fletcher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lorianna Fletcher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Coastal Cardiology A Medical Corp.1941 Johnson Ave Ste 102, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 782-8844
Coastal Cardiology A Medical Corporation310 S Halcyon Rd Ste 105, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Directions (805) 782-8844
Hospital Affiliations
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is super knowledgeable and caring has saved my life twice
About Dr. Lorianna Fletcher, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Duke University|Duke University Hospital
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Cardiology
Dr. Fletcher works at
