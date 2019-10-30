Dr. Avino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorianne Avino, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lorianne Avino, DO
Dr. Lorianne Avino, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Avino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Avino's Office Locations
-
1
TeleSpecialists, LLC9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 208-2206
-
2
Dia Invision Health400 International Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-3555
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avino?
Wonderful caring physician. Always goes the extra mile. I highly recommend Dr. Avino. She has literally saved my life!!!
About Dr. Lorianne Avino, DO
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1306898762
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avino works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Avino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.