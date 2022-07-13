Dr. Lorie Fleck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorie Fleck, MD
Dr. Lorie Fleck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center, Thomas Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.
Urology/Oncology Specialists PC101 Memorial Hospital Dr Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 343-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
- USA Health University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
OMG ?? I didn't know doctors like her existed! There is a God and a great God at that ?? She is treating me right now in the hospital and has already put me back to comfort. This is my third opinion and my last! I'm not leaving her for one minute. What a blessing! God is so good ! Thank you Dr. Fleck ??
- Medical College of Georgia
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Fleck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleck has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.