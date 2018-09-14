See All Podiatrists in Goleta, CA
Dr. Lorie Robinson, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Goleta, CA
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lorie Robinson, DPM

Dr. Lorie Robinson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Goleta, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot & Ankle Surgery. They graduated from Illinois College of Pediatric Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Robinson works at Lorie Robinson, DPM, FACFAS in Goleta, CA with other offices in Solvang, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robinson's Office Locations

    Lorie Robinson DPM
    5370 Hollister Ave Ste 7, Goleta, CA 93111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 683-5674
    Lorie Robinson DPM
    2040 Viborg Rd Ste 230, Solvang, CA 93463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 683-5674

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 14, 2018
    I was at my wit's end with plantar fasciitis. One year of pain, cortisone, and physical therapy that only made it worse. I could hardly walk. Then someone recommended Dr. Robinson to me. Three weeks later, under Dr. Robinson's care, I was recovered and walking all over Spain with my family.
    Claudia in Santa Barbara, CA — Sep 14, 2018
    About Dr. Lorie Robinson, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    • 1467556613
    Education & Certifications

    • Van Nuys Community Hospital
    • Illinois College of Pediatric Medicine
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorie Robinson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

