Dr. Lorie Robinson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lorie Robinson, DPM
Dr. Lorie Robinson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Goleta, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot & Ankle Surgery. They graduated from Illinois College of Pediatric Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
Lorie Robinson DPM5370 Hollister Ave Ste 7, Goleta, CA 93111 Directions (805) 683-5674
Lorie Robinson DPM2040 Viborg Rd Ste 230, Solvang, CA 93463 Directions (805) 683-5674
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was at my wit's end with plantar fasciitis. One year of pain, cortisone, and physical therapy that only made it worse. I could hardly walk. Then someone recommended Dr. Robinson to me. Three weeks later, under Dr. Robinson's care, I was recovered and walking all over Spain with my family.
About Dr. Lorie Robinson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1467556613
Education & Certifications
- Van Nuys Community Hospital
- Illinois College of Pediatric Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Foot & Ankle Surgery
