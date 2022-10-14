See All Rheumatologists in Hollister, CA
Dr. Lorilee Sutter, MD

Rheumatology
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lorilee Sutter, MD

Dr. Lorilee Sutter, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Sutter works at Hollister Muti-Specialty Clinic in Hollister, CA with other offices in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sutter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hollister Multi Specialty Center
    890 Sunset Dr Ste A-2A, Hollister, CA 95023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 635-9788
  2. 2
    Sutter Lorilee S MD
    1429 College Ave Ste C, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 524-1666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Sonora
  • Memorial Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Lorilee Sutter, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114906435
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    • University Tex Med Br Hosps
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|University Tex Med Br Hosps
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.