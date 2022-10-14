Dr. Lorilee Sutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorilee Sutter, MD
Dr. Lorilee Sutter, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Sutter's Office Locations
Hollister Multi Specialty Center890 Sunset Dr Ste A-2A, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 635-9788
Sutter Lorilee S MD1429 College Ave Ste C, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 524-1666
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Memorial Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Sutter has been my Rheumatologist for over twenty years, and it would not be overstating it to say that she saved my life. I had RA for a year or more before I began seeing her and by that time much damage had been done. I could barely walk, open doors or use my hands for much of anything. After 6 months under her care much of my pain and inflammation had diminished. Today I am hiking, working out regularly and comfortable in my body. I depend on and appreciate her care so much that when she moved out of the area where I live I continued to keep appointments with her by phone and now video appointments. I do not know where I would be today without her knowledgeable and attentive care.
About Dr. Lorilee Sutter, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1114906435
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- University Tex Med Br Hosps
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|University Tex Med Br Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
