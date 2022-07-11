Overview of Dr. Lorin Freedman, MD

Dr. Lorin Freedman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Freedman works at Office in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.