Overview of Dr. Lorin Graef, MD

Dr. Lorin Graef, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Graef works at Boca Raton Neurologic Assocs in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

