Dr. Mickelsen IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorin Mickelsen IV, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lorin Mickelsen IV, DPM
Dr. Lorin Mickelsen IV, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN.
Dr. Mickelsen IV works at
Dr. Mickelsen IV's Office Locations
-
1
Deaconess Clinic Inc.533 W Columbia St, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 450-8350
-
2
Deaconess Clinic Henderson Mob1300 Merritt Dr, Henderson, KY 42420 Directions (812) 450-8350
-
3
Deaconess Clinic421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Directions (812) 426-9311
-
4
Romelle A Belmonte MD LLC350 W Columbia St Ste 350, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 450-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mickelsen IV?
About Dr. Lorin Mickelsen IV, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1689058356
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mickelsen IV accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mickelsen IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mickelsen IV works at
Dr. Mickelsen IV has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mickelsen IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mickelsen IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mickelsen IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.