Overview of Dr. Lorinna Lombardi, MD

Dr. Lorinna Lombardi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Lombardi works at EyeHealth Northwest Surgery Centers in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.