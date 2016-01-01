See All Pediatricians in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Loris Hwang, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Loris Hwang, MD

Dr. Loris Hwang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Hwang works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hwang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 987-4021
  2. 2
    Santa Monica Pediatric Specialty Care
    1260 15th St Ste 1024, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 252-5272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Celiac Disease
Down Syndrome
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Loris Hwang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851579981
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
