Dr. Lorna Barte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lorna Barte, MD
Dr. Lorna Barte, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery.
Dr. Barte works at
Dr. Barte's Office Locations
Lorna M. Barte MD & Associates1601 Carmen Dr Ste 106, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 389-8111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
My loved one with dementia was having scary moments where the hallucinations were draining our energy. He needed help sleeping full hours for calmness. Patient was afraid to start medicine but after going home and reading the pros and cons we began the RX. Thank you Dr. Barte for being patient and understanding at the time I as a 24 hr caregiver needed a way to feel safe for both of us. You could see that patient was irritated scared and exhausted. Thank you for not being in a hurry on our first consult and allowing both myself and patient to express our opinions and concerns. Even if patient was mad you were calm and explained the benefits of the prescription given. I would recommend Dr Barte to friends and family and let them know that always give it a chance. You could take the RX read on it and get your questions answered don't just assume it’s that way or high way. I am content with Dr. and appreciate her help. Sincerely a loving caregiver.
About Dr. Lorna Barte, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Of Cleveland/Case Western Reserve University
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barte accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barte works at
Dr. Barte has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barte speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Barte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barte.
