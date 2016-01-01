Overview

Dr. Lorna Bell, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Bell works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

