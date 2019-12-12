Overview of Dr. Lorna Cvetkovich, MD

Dr. Lorna Cvetkovich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.



Dr. Cvetkovich works at Tepeyac OB/GYN in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.