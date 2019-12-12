Dr. Lorna Cvetkovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cvetkovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorna Cvetkovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lorna Cvetkovich, MD
Dr. Lorna Cvetkovich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Cvetkovich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cvetkovich's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Surgery Associates PC4001 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 304, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 273-9440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cvetkovich?
great bedside manor. Very thorough, and I didn't feel rushed!
About Dr. Lorna Cvetkovich, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1376632661
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cvetkovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cvetkovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cvetkovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cvetkovich works at
Dr. Cvetkovich has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cvetkovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cvetkovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cvetkovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cvetkovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cvetkovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.