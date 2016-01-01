See All Pediatricians in San Gabriel, CA
Dr. Lorna Kong-Thein, MD

Pediatrics
1.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lorna Kong-Thein, MD

Dr. Lorna Kong-Thein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.

Dr. Kong-Thein works at LORNA KONG - THEIN MD FAAP in San Gabriel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kong-Thein's Office Locations

    Lorna Thein MD Apc
    207 S Santa Anita St Ste 330, San Gabriel, CA 91776 (626) 458-1888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Allergic Rhinitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Allergic Rhinitis

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Balanoposthitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Earwax Buildup
Hives
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Phimosis
Pollen Allergy
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lorna Kong-Thein, MD
    About Dr. Lorna Kong-Thein, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Burmese
    NPI Number
    • 1750650743
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorna Kong-Thein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kong-Thein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kong-Thein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kong-Thein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kong-Thein works at LORNA KONG - THEIN MD FAAP in San Gabriel, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kong-Thein’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kong-Thein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kong-Thein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kong-Thein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kong-Thein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

