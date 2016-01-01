Overview of Dr. Lorna Plaza, MD

Dr. Lorna Plaza, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Plaza works at NBIMC - Neonatology in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.