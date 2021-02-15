See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Providence, RI
Overview of Dr. Lorna Russell, MD

Dr. Lorna Russell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. 

Dr. Russell works at Providence VA Medical Center in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Russell's Office Locations

    Providence VA Medical Center
    830 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Feb 15, 2021
Professional. Kind. Attentive. Discusses her thoughts regarding your treatment and provides details as to what you need to do to ensure an active role in your own health. I highly recommend Dr. Russell if you are looking for an Internist at the Providence, RI. VA Hospital
About Dr. Lorna Russell, MD

  Internal Medicine
  1134140866
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Russell works at Providence VA Medical Center in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Russell's profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

